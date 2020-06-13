Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $180.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities restated a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $280.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.35.

SRPT traded up $5.25 on Wednesday, hitting $158.85. The company had a trading volume of 971,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,229. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $162.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.72.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 87,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 44.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 108,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $596,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 902,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,278,000 after buying an additional 136,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

