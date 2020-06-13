SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.33.

SEIC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.29. 863,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

