Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.38. Starbucks also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.95 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.29.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.34. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,756. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

