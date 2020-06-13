Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. Starbucks also updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to -0.7–0.55 EPS.
SBUX stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.29.
In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.