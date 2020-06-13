Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.55-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. Starbucks also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.7–0.55 EPS.

SBUX stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. KeyCorp raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.29.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

