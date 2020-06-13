StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Announces Earnings Results

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $161.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.00 million.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.10. StarTek has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on StarTek from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of StarTek from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

