Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDSNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom).

