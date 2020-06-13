Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDSNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.
Telephone & Data Systems (OTCMKTS:TDSNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.
