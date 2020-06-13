Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 248,200 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 14th total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, Director Michael W. Press acquired 13,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $207,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,416.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $46,777.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermon Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

THR stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. Thermon Group has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $455.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $88.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

