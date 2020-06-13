United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.4-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.16 billion.

UNFI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $787.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.