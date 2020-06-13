Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.14.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $64.15. 606,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $70.36.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

In other news, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $57,167.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,081.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $112,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $6,148,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 60,082 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.