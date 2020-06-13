Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.97 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

BLKB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

BLKB traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 520,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,064. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.96. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.14, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

