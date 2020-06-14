-$0.02 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Schlumberger posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 105.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,570,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,350,125. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

