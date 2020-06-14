$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 43.43%. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AJX shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,049,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after buying an additional 108,582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 931,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after buying an additional 31,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 150,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

AJX stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 225,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,988. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $212.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.