$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Etsy reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 178.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $2.24 on Tuesday, hitting $79.76. 2,537,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,164. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 130.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $88.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

In other news, SVP Raina Moskowitz sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $53,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,061 shares of company stock valued at $16,391,001. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.