$113.35 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to report sales of $113.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.63 million to $116.07 million. Customers Bancorp posted sales of $76.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $502.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.78 million to $526.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $433.87 million, with estimates ranging from $433.86 million to $433.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.98 million.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 189,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,730. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $375.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

