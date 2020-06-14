$12.68 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will post $12.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $20.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $54.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.20 million to $55.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.00 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $70.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of AJX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.27. 225,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,988. The firm has a market cap of $212.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.60. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit