$322.96 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce $322.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $306.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $332.00 million. Etsy posted sales of $181.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $3,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 700,600 shares in the company, valued at $42,267,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,061 shares of company stock worth $16,391,001 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 201.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.76. 2,537,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,457,164. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $88.02.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.