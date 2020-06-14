Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
AXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ AXAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 6,731,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,857. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.42.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
