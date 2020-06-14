Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

AXAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AXAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 6,731,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,140,857. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.15 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXAS. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 965,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 93,898 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 236,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

