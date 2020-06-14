Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to announce sales of $3.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 million. Aduro BioTech posted sales of $4.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year sales of $23.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 million to $26.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.24 million, with estimates ranging from $16.47 million to $18.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 243.93% and a negative return on equity of 86.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADRO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aduro BioTech by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.18. 624,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,185. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

