Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €9.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.85 ($11.07).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIXA shares. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.00. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €6.01 ($6.75) and a fifty-two week high of €11.59 ($13.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

