Alesco Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 291.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,406. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $103.95.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

