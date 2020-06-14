Alesco Advisors LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,127 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,384,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,971. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

