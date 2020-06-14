Alesco Advisors LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 155.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 67,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 331,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,596,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.52. 906,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,325. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.74. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

