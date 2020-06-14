Alesco Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.04.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,278,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,565,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $304.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

