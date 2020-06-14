Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 210.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,954,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,625,000 after buying an additional 5,390,754 shares during the period. Cabana LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,031.1% during the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 939,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,003,000 after buying an additional 930,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,246,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,530,000 after buying an additional 892,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after buying an additional 737,837 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,406,176. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $125.96 and a twelve month high of $164.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

