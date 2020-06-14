American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Wolfe Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after buying an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,244,000 after buying an additional 444,779 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,101,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,295,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.70. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -15.5 EPS for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

