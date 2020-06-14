AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,706.18 and $1.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 63.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

