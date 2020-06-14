Analysts Anticipate Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

Shares of EVLO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.86. 45,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,315. The company has a market cap of $124.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.98. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 29,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

