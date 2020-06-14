Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 14,412,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,056,704. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

