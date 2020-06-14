Analysts Expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.17). Ryerson posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ryerson had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.

RYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Ryerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John E. Orth purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $90,670.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 27,829 shares of company stock worth $126,153. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 105,538 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,014.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.72. 177,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,943. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm has a market cap of $218.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.79.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

