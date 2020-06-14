Analysts Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) PT at $84.80

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

ABG stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 403,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,993. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 113,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $177,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,561.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 104,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,035,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 101.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

