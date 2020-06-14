Analysts Set Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Target Price at $30.36

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBWBF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.09. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

