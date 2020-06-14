Analysts Set CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Target Price at $114.00

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $478,245.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,692,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 717 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $76,389.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,648,651 shares of company stock worth $562,641,740 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.35. 866,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,732. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $128.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

