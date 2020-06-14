Analysts Set Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMLP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 17,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 445,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62,666 shares during the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.94. 180,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,524. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $67.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. Golar LNG Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

