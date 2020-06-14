APIX (APIX) Price Up 52.6% This Week

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 72% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $25.85 million and approximately $20.04 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIX has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar. One APIX token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.78 or 0.01915465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00177341 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00113439 BTC.

About APIX

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,369,724 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

