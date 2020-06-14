Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $505,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,073.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,730. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.46. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

