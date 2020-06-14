Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Banner alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Banner by 2,257.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. 192,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,733. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $60.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.