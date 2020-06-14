Bezant Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Bezant has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, Hotbit and IDEX. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and $962,394.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01938228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00177167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00115625 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,604,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Fatbtc, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

