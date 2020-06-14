Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $8.64 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $8.64 or 0.00091977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Zebpay, BitMarket and Coinnest. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $151.25 million and approximately $37.48 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00547252 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00085127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, TDAX, HitBTC, Indodax, Zebpay, CEX.IO, Binance, QuadrigaCX, DSX, Graviex, Sistemkoin, Crex24, Coinone, SouthXchange, Kucoin, BitFlip, YoBit, Bitsane, Vebitcoin, Bitinka, BitMarket, Bitlish, Ovis, Coinnest, OKEx, Exmo, Huobi, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Bitfinex, C2CX, Negocie Coins, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Koineks, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, Exrates, Altcoin Trader, Braziliex, Korbit, Trade Satoshi and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

