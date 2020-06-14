Brokerages Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. Core-Mark reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CORE. BidaskClub cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

Core-Mark stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,970. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,117 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,772,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,991,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 631,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,666,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

