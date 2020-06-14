Brokerages Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) PT at $33.29

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

AERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 1,242,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,616. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $676.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.