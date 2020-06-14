Brokerages Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) PT at $33.29

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2020

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

AERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

AERI traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $14.56. 1,242,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,616. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a market cap of $676.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Analyst Recommendations for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit