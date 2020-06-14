Brokerages Set American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Target Price at $43.00

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

ACC traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,750,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.04.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

