Brokerages Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) PT at $14.00

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ACBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 96,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 61,541 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 91,885 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACBI stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.58. 85,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,396. The firm has a market cap of $248.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 39.81%. Analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.