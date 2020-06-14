Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Target Price at $94.00

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Copa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Copa from $130.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, February 16th.

Get Copa alerts:

NYSE:CPA traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.41. 786,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,767. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.49. Copa has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $595.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.50 million. Copa had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.81%. Copa’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its position in Copa by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth $100,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 31,015.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.