Brokerages Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Target Price at $22.50

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gray Television by 35.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,804 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $2,819,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 123.9% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,039,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 575,419 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

GTN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,221. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

