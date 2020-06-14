Brokerages Set Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) Target Price at GBX 264

Shares of Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 264 ($3.36).

A number of equities analysts have commented on PETS shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 270 ($3.44) to GBX 255 ($3.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 280 ($3.56) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard acquired 49,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £100,192.56 ($127,520.12). Also, insider Susan Dawson acquired 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984.10 ($12,707.27).

Shares of LON PETS traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 240.60 ($3.06). 1,171,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 242.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.87. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168.40 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 317.08 ($4.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.03%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

