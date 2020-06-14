Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $45.33

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,338. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $121.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh purchased 10,200 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,758.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

