Brokerages Set SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) Price Target at GBX 480

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 480 ($6.11).

SSPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 515 ($6.55) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 670 ($8.53) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SSP Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get SSP Group alerts:

In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 300,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £945,000 ($1,202,749.14).

Shares of LON SSPG traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 273.40 ($3.48). The company had a trading volume of 2,659,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 269.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 472.90. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.80 ($1.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 725 ($9.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (4.90) (($0.06)) by GBX (2.60) (($0.03)). On average, analysts anticipate that SSP Group will post 2678.0000883 earnings per share for the current year.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.