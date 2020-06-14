Brokerages Set Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $84.64

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.64.

Several brokerages have commented on QURE. ValuEngine downgraded Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the first quarter worth $34,493,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Uniqure by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after acquiring an additional 469,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Uniqure by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,580,000 after acquiring an additional 445,489 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at $27,094,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Uniqure by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after acquiring an additional 344,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.12. 445,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.79. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Analyst Recommendations for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

