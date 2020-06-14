Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBNK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the May 14th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $28,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBNK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

CBNK traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $10.34. 22,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,593. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $142.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.26. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

