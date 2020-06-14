Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the May 14th total of 273,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the first quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.10. 175,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,836. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPTA shares. TheStreet downgraded Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Capitala Finance has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.88.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

